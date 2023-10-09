Streetnet International
International Alliance of Street Vendors

How can the media promote decent work for street vendors?

By Irene Doda
October 9, 2023
Share this
Print

As the trade union movement celebrates World Day for Decent Work on October 7, we must remember that, for most workers in the informal economy, decent working conditions are still a distant reality. In this webinar, we will bring together labor leaders, media professionals and human rights activists to explore how the media can promote decent work for street vendors. Join our Zoom webinar on October 17, 3pm-5pm South African time. 

Register here
Categories