How can the media promote decent work for street vendors?
As the trade union movement celebrates World Day for Decent Work on October 7, we must remember that, for most workers in the informal economy, decent working conditions are still a distant reality. In this webinar, we will bring together labor leaders, media professionals and human rights activists to explore how the media can promote decent work for street vendors. Join our Zoom webinar on October 17, 3pm-5pm South African time.
