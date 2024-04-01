Follow us
ABOUT STREETNET

StreetNet International is a global organization of committed informal traders, with the goal to promote and leverage an autonomous and democratic alliance of street vendors, hawkers, and cross-border traders in over 50 Countries

Who we are
Digitalisation of social protection: lessons learned
Crafting a future for street vendors’ power:
Reflections from our Strategic Meeting
Our 2023 Global Report is out!
From bustling markets to vibrant sidewalks, we are the informal traders – street vendors, market vendors, hawkers, and cross-border traders. We bring essential goods and services to communities worldwide, making city life more affordable and convenient.

But we’re more than just sellers. We’re the backbone of local economies, creating jobs, supporting families, and contributing taxes. Despite our vital role, we often face challenges – lack of recognition as workers, limited access to social protection, and vulnerability to harassment and violence.

We are calling for change. We deserve to be recognized as valued contributors, protected from exploitation, and empowered to participate in shaping the policies that affect our livelihoods. Join us in building a future where street vendors thrive, cities flourish, and everyone benefits

StreetNet affiliates in the world

Membership form
  • This map is for illustrative purposes and does not imply the expression of any opinion on the part of Streetnet concerning the legal status of any country or territory or concerning the delimitation of frontiers or boundaries.
ORGANIZATIONS
0
PEOPLE
0

Street vending is a profession dominated by women:

StreetNet is committed to gender equality and the inclusion and empowerment of young people in its organization

70%

Women

22%

Young people

Read our Global Report 2023

Impact stories

Read the stories of street vendors around the world

Albertina's Impact Story

Empowering women and breaking the poverty cycle in Mozambique”.
Albertina’s Impact Story

Rafiki Ntakirutimana (SYTRIECI – Rwanda)

Fatouma Mukamugenzi (SYTRIECI – Rwanda)

Anathalie Iamubonye (SYTRIECI – Rwanda)

Martha Nyirabambogo (SYTRIECI – Rwanda)

Precious Chesson (FEPTIWUL – Liberia)

NOTHING FOR US
WITHOUT US!

STREETNET INTERNATIONAL

Registered as a nonprofit organization in South Africa.

PBO 930030585

Content license: CC BY-SA 4.0

Contact us

media@streetnet.org.za

Physical address 45 Claribel Road Windermere Durban 4001, South Africa

Support StreetNet

