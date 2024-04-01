From bustling markets to vibrant sidewalks, we are the informal traders – street vendors, market vendors, hawkers, and cross-border traders. We bring essential goods and services to communities worldwide, making city life more affordable and convenient.
But we’re more than just sellers. We’re the backbone of local economies, creating jobs, supporting families, and contributing taxes. Despite our vital role, we often face challenges – lack of recognition as workers, limited access to social protection, and vulnerability to harassment and violence.
Street vending is a profession dominated by women:
StreetNet is committed to gender equality and the inclusion and empowerment of young people in its organization
