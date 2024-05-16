StreetNet Global Report 2023

StreetNet International is proud to present its Global Report 2023, a detailed summary of the activities and priorities of our global alliance of street and market vendor organizations, from projects to empower street vendors around the world to insights into our policies and resolutions.

It also features data and infographics about our sector, which we collected with the help of our 56 affiliate organizations representing over 700,000 street and market vendors worldwide. They give a snapshot of the conditions of street vendors and their organizations in the course of 2023. The report will help you answer questions like: what kind of goods and services are most commonly sold? How many women constitute the organized street vending workforce globally? How does climate change impact this particular group of workers?

From our collaborative initiatives to the challenges we’re addressing, the report covers it all.